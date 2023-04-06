© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Corporation commission debates 2021 costs

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published April 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
ice_on_concrete.jpg
Matt Trotter
/
KWGS

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission continues to disagree on 2021 utility costs.

Commissioners on Tuesday again discussed approval of costs from Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Natural Gas related to the year 2021. During February 2021, gas prices ballooned as a result of Winter Storm Uri. Both PSO and ONG transferred costs to customers.

Commissioner Bob Anthony urged postponement of any 2021 approvals, citing market manipulation cases in Kansas and Texas.

“Do you think that it’s advisable to bring these [cases] up in the near, near future or should we wait and see if some of these investigations are going to move forward?”

Commissioner Kim David said there was no reason not to move forward with considering costs because money can be returned.

“I believe any action we take on these cases, any clawbacks that could happen in the future, could happen at any time,” said David.

Commissioners postponed a decision on the cases but Chairman Todd Hiett said he would like to move forward with final orders in a timely fashion.

After the meeting, Anthony criticized Hiett and David in a statement, saying the approval of costs for a year with disputes was something belonging in “the Twilight Zone.”

