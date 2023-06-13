Oklahoma Turnpike Authority raises toll rates for non-PikePass users

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved higher rates for non-PikePass users earlier this month.

Tolls will increase by at least 75%, though some are set to double or even triple in cost. The rates are anywhere from 60-100% more than the PikePass rates, according to OTA Finance and Revenue Director Wendy Smith.

Four turnpikes will see increased tolls: the Turner, Will Rogers, Muskogee and Indian Nation Turnpikes.

The highest increase for a two-axle vehicle traveling the Will Rogers Turnpike on Big Cabin to Vinita will rise from 75 cents to $8.75. Common routes from Oklahoma City to Tulsa using the Turner Turnpike will go from $5 to $8.75. Wellston to Bristow on the Turner will also increase from $3.25 to $8.75.

Revenue from the increases will go toward administrative costs from converting the four turnpike to cashless tolling through the OTA’s PlatePay system. PlatePay launched in 2021 on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. The OTA plans to have all toll roads converted to this system by the end of 2024.

In a press release, Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said PlatePay offers a safe and convenient way to manage traffic flow by eliminating cash payments.

"We are committed to exploring every opportunity to provide options to motorists, and we are working hard to consider and implement other web-based options that allow motorists to pay their tolls as conveniently as possible," Gatz said.

A full list of rates are included in the June 6 meeting agenda.