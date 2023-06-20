Senate Pro Tem signs emergency declaration for Tulsa, eastern OK counties

Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has signed an executive order granting an emergency declaration to Tulsa County and several other counties impacted by the storm that swept through the state overnight Saturday.

More than 110,000 Public Service Company customers in Tulsa County are still without power after the storm brought 100 mile per hour winds through the state's second-largest city around midnight Saturday. In total, more than 125,000 PSO customers are still without power since the storm hit.

The emergency declaration assists Tulsa, Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers and Wagoner counties.

“This State of Emergency will be key in the coming days as we continue to work with our emergency management partners across the state and at FEMA to identify damages in the impacted areas and determine whether aid may be available to assist communities,” said ODEMHS Director Mark Gower.

“The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in his statement.

Treat signed the executive because Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell are both out of Oklahoma and are thus kept from signing by the Oklahoma Constitution.

In a statement Tuesday, Treat's office said he has been communicating with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum about the situation.

“With this declaration, Tulsa will be able to further assist our residents with this disaster and align resources to seek federal reimbursement," Bynum said in the statement from the governor's office. "I want to thank my fellow Tulsans for your perseverance and resilience during this trying time in our city.”

Treat's office said the Senate leader signed the executive order within an hour of being told he was acting governor, and within 20 minutes of reviewing pertinent documents.

Pinnell argued on Monday that local municipalities and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management were still assessing the situation.

Tulsa Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said Monday that the county had submitted a request for emergency declaration to the state, and that Stitt's office had told them they would try to approve the request by end of day Monday. A spokesperson for Stitt's office did not immediately respond to request for comment from Public Radio Tulsa on Tuesday.

Tulsa officials will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today to brief the public on storm recovery progress.

This is a developing story.