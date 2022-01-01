Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America," (his brother came up with that, which is why it's in quotes). Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors. At The Norman Transcript, where he wrote the script for "Protected," a narrative-style podcast about Oklahoma's overincarceration of women as seen through the eyes of Rebecca Hogue's case.

Bryan is an unabashed fan of public officials who don't obscure information from the public, but he's arguably an even bigger fan of 2000s indie rock, good coffee, Major League Baseball, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and his family.