© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
max-headshot

Max Bryan

News Anchor & Reporter

Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America," (his brother came up with that, which is why it's in quotes). Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors. At The Norman Transcript, where he wrote the script for "Protected," a narrative-style podcast about Oklahoma's overincarceration of women as seen through the eyes of Rebecca Hogue's case.

Bryan is an unabashed fan of public officials who don't obscure information from the public, but he's arguably an even bigger fan of 2000s indie rock, good coffee, Major League Baseball, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and his family.