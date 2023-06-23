Here's what Oklahomans who lost food following storms, power outages need to know

After the strong storms this weekend, hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans were without power – and the ability to keep food refrigerated. Many have had to discard items that have gone bad.

Generally, food in the refrigerator remains safe to eat for four hours after the power goes out. Full freezers can keep food frozen for up to two days if its doors are not opened frequently, according to Oklahoma State University’s storm food safety guide.

Oklahoma organizations and government agencies are offering resources for people who lost food due to the power outages.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma serves many of the counties included in Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat’s Tuesday State of Emergency Declaration. Operating with an emergency response team, the Food Bank has added services to respond to needs created by the storms.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma distributed warm meals from its warehouse in Tulsa, Wednesday. It has also been providing emergency food and water boxes to partner agencies throughout northeast Oklahoma.

Following the storms, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma saw an increased number of volunteers at its distribution center in Tulsa.

“We’ve had a few hundred extra volunteers helping with this effort, making up the burgers, making up the emergency meal boxes,” said Diana Capra, Advocacy Communications Director. “The folks that don’t need help are providing help to those who do.”

The Food Bank will continue to assess the community’s needs following the storm, and beyond.

“Hunger is a chronic problem in Oklahoma. Day in and day out, the folks at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma work very hard to help folks in need,” Capra said.

Additional food assistance resources include replacement SNAP benefits for food lost following the storms, food pantries and insurance claims.