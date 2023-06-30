© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press,
Sean Murphy
Published June 30, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT
A photo of Gentner Drummond provided by his official Facebook page.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A sheriff in southeast Oklahoma who was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges or be removed from office, the state’s top prosecutor said Friday.

In a letter to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had completed their investigation and found no legal grounds to dismiss McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

“There are countless examples of incidents from across the country where public officials make inflammatory comments that spark severe condemnation,” Drummond wrote. “Oftentimes the offending official resigns in disgrace. Sometimes the outrage fades and the matter is forgotten.

