Emergency repair grants still available for Tulsa homeowners coping with storm damage

The city still has money available to help homeowners with storm damage.

The federal government has made grants of up to $7,500 available through the city to those who are coping with repairs related to last month’s storm.

Tulsa’s Chief Resilience Officer Krystal Reyes says a little paperwork is required.

“There’s an application to fill out, but the documents individuals would need include proof of income or a deed which would be in their name because this program is for homeowners,” said Reyes.

The city hosted one application workshop at Martin Library on Tuesday and more are being planned. A schedule for future workshops and more information on how to apply can be found on the city’s website.

Reyes says she believes the available funds are in the hundreds of thousands for now.