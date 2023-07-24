Greenwood nonprofit gains ownership of Tulsa park

Residents and community leaders in Greenwood gathered over the weekend to celebrate the acquisition of a north Tulsa park.

B.S. Roberts Park was donated to the Historic Greenwood Main Street organization from Langston University earlier this month. Community leaders, like Greenwood Main Street Executive Director Bill White, held a press conference on Saturday to commemorate the donation.

“The Historic Greenwood District is the new owner of B.S. Roberts Park and I can’t emphasize that enough: the new owner of B.S. Roberts Park. How excited we are that we actually have ownership of this park,” said White.

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said the acquisition of the park by a Black-led organization is a milestone for the community.

“The land that we are standing on is sacred because blood of Africans living in America in 1921 was shed. In order to really grasp the importance and significance of this land, and this announcement, one must know and understand the history of not only this land and this city and state, but also this country,” said Hall-Harper.

The press conference and commemoration was followed by a celebration featuring music and various community vendors selling goods.