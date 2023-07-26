© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KWGS 89.5 FM will be operating at low power until our new transmitter is installed and tested. Trouble hearing us? Click here!
Local & Regional

Gilcrease Museum hits construction milestone

Public Radio Tulsa
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT
Attendees gather for a topping-out ceremony near the new Gilcrease Museum on Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Attendees gather for a topping-out ceremony near the new Gilcrease Museum on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The new Gilcrease Museum sees another step toward opening.

A ceremony celebrating the completion of the building's exterior framing was held Wednesday. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke at the event, saying the project has come a long way since being approved by voters.

“This is Vision Tulsa in action. We put on the ballot in 2016 the opportunity for Tulsans to vote on game-changing initiatives. This was the single most expensive project in that entire package of over two dozen different items,” said Bynum.

A so-called topping-out ceremony celebrates the highest beam of a structure. David Kollman, regional president for construction company FlintCo, said the ritual that sometimes sees a tree being affixed to the highest beam in a new building is ancient.

“Really, the topping-out ceremony dates back many years. Topping-out was considered an offering to tree spirits for the timber used to build the facility,” said Kollman.

The new Gilcrease will be more than 90,000 square feet. Construction is expected to be completed late next year.

Local & Regional