New signs about the dangers of tobacco are showing up at Tulsa stores

Some stores in Tulsa are putting up reminders on the dangers of tobacco.

A lawsuit filed two decades ago is resolving with the placement of signs that say smoking kills more people than disease, murder, and accidents combined.

About 220,000 stores across the country must display the signs that are the product of a federal lawsuit against Big Tobacco.

The signs will be installed between July and September. They must remain up until 2025.

The statements on the signs are meant to shed light on lies Big Tobacco told for years. A federal judge wrote in her final opinion that Big Tobacco suppressed research, destroyed documents and abused the legal system to cover up the devastating effects of smoking in pursuit of profit.

According to the American Lung Association, Oklahoma ranks as one of the worst states in the country on a number of metrics associated with smoking and health outcomes.