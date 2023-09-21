Grave of "particular interest" found as Oaklawn excavation continues

More grave shafts have been found in the search for additional 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims, according to a press release and video update from the city Wednesday.

State Archaeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck said 50 grave shafts have been uncovered since the start of Tulsa’s third excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery.

One set of remains was exhumed Wednesday, making for a total of three exhumations since the latest effort began.

Stackelbeck also said in the video that one grave shaft was of “particular interest because it is a large crate that is bigger than a normal sized coffin.” She said crews are in the process of hand-excavating that one.

Additional excavation work is set to continue.

Watch the full video update from the city’s 1921Graves page here: