Gov. Kevin Stitt wants AI to help make Oklahoma's government more efficient

Public Radio Tulsa | By Michael Cross
Published September 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
Governor Kevin Stitt speaks to Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies at the Capitol on March 26, 2019.
Whitney Bryen / Oklahoma Watch
Governor Kevin Stitt speaks to Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies at the Capitol on March 26, 2019.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is creating a task force on artificial intelligence.

Stitt says AI has the potential to revolutionize the way society works, and his task force will identify how it can be used to make government more efficient and improve education.

"The private sector is already finding ways to use it to increase efficiency," Stitt said. "Potential exists for the government to use AI to root out inefficiencies and duplicate regulations, and it is an essential piece of developing a workforce that can compete on a global level."

He says the task force will study, evaluate and develop policy as well as recommendations for the deployment of AI and generative AI by the end of the year.

The order creating the task force also calls on all state agencies to charge one person on their team to become experts in the field of artificial intelligence.

Michael Cross