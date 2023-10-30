Major theme park near Vinita holds groundbreaking for camping area

A major theme park planned for eastern Oklahoma saw an initial groundbreaking Monday.

The Three Ponies RV Park and Campground near Vinita will boast spaces for 700 RVs and lots for 300 cabins. The facilities are meant for visitors to the planned American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.

The 1,000-acre development has a $2 billion price tag and will feature a 125-acre park with Americana touches. Rides, shows, and waterways will be on offer. A hotel is also slated to be built.

The developer is an affiliate of Mansion Entertainment group out of Branson, Missouri. Mansion is a performing arts and animation brand.