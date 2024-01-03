University of Tulsa acquires Fab Lab Tulsa

The University of Tulsa is expanding its engineering presence.

On Tuesday, TU announced it acquired Fab Lab Tulsa on South Lewis Avenue.

Fabrication laboratories that offer the public access to advanced technology like 3D printers have a notable history. In a promotional video, former board president Matt Norris describes where the fab lab concept started.

“It originated in 2001 at MIT out of a grant from the National Science Foundation. From there, it spread to south Boston, to Ghana in Africa, Norway, Barcelona, Spain and rural India. Those were the first five labs,” Norris said.

In a press release, President of Fab Lab Tulsa, Nathan Pritchett, said he’s enthusiastic about the acquisition that is an opportunity “to accelerate our shared outreach and impact.” TU President Brad Carson said the partnership will benefit students and faculty.

We must note, TU holds the broadcast license for KWGS.

