Lily Gladstone wins Golden Globe for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' role

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night, and a film largely shot in Oklahoma was all but shut out.

Among the winners was Lily Gladstone for “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” category. Her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in the film Killers of the Flower Moon drew rave reviews from critics and movie-goers alike.

Gladstone, who was born and raised on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, is the first Indigenous winner in the category.

She began her acceptance speech in the Blackfeet language, before giving thank yous for people in Hollywood and Pawhuska.

"Thank you, Marty. Thank you, Leo. Thank you, Bob. You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies. Thank you, Eric. Thank you, Chief Standing Bear and a big ol’ Way-we-nah Wahzhazhe Osage Nation," said Gladstone.

The more-than-three-hour epic tells the story of the brutal killings of Osage citizens for their wealth and land, known as the Reign of Terror.

Gladstone’s win was the only one from Killers of the Flower Moon, despite seven nominations for best motion picture, director, original score and more.

Also nominated, but not Golden Globe winners, were Tulsa native Bill Hader for his lead role in the HBO TV series “Barry” and Oklahoma City native James Marsden for his role in the reality TV hoax “Jury Duty.”

Killers of the Flower Moon will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ beginning this Friday, Jan. 12.