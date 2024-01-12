© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Enrollment period ending for Oklahomans to apply for Home Energy Assistance Program

Public Radio Tulsa | By Deborah Shaar
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:04 AM CST
Extreme cold weather expected for Oklahoma this weekend is likely to send home heating bills surging.

Time is running out for low-income families to apply for a program that helps with energy costs.

Oklahoma Human Services will stop taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) at midnight Friday, Jan. 12.

The program helps offset the costs of heating homes during the winter months.

Applicants who meet income requirements could receive a one-time payment of up to $500 depending on household size.

The state does provide emergency utility funding year-round for low income households.

It will start taking applications for its energy crisis assistance program in mid-March.

The federal government allocated $3.7 billion for LIHEAP to operate in every state this year.
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023.
