Oklahoma USDA office awards $2 million in business development grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is doling out $2 million in grants to Oklahoma rural businesses, municipalities and the Cherokee Nation.

Business grant opportunities are open again through the end of the month.

Twelve projects from Harper to Pittsburg County were funded with USDA Rural Business Development Grants through the state office of rural development. The federal program promotes jobs and economic growth.

Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma rural development director, said in a press release, helping small businesses growth is a priority for the Biden Administration.

“Oklahoma is home to many unique and inspiring entrepreneurs, who are challenging the status quo that rural Oklahoma is in decline,” Corn said.

The USDA listed business development grantees in its announcement:

Rural Enterprises, Inc. $100,000

Friends of Fairfax, Inc. $687,523

Main Street Altus, Inc. $25,000

Good Samaritan Outreach, $56,524

Cherokee Nation, $500,000

Rural Enterprises, Inc., $128,351

Enid Regional Development Alliance, Inc., $42,923

Enid Regional Development Alliance, Inc., $108,437

Logan County Economic Development Council, $55,000

Logan County Economic Development Council, $65,426

Southwest Intermediary Finance Team, $29,940

Harper County Development Authority, $199,850

Grant money can be used for business growth, to create incubators and more. For instance, in Guthrie, the Logan County Economic Development Council used a $65,000 grant to buy coffee-roasting equipment to expand a business.

Oklahoma’s State Office of Rural Development is taking grant applications until Feb. 28.