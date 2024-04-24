Sand Springs moves forward with $1m community plaza plan

Sand Springs is moving forward with a plan to invest around $1 million into a new community plaza.

Sand Springs City Council approved a proposal Monday night to demolish the old ninth-grade gym at Broadway and Main Streets to make way for the plaza.

“Our citizens will have use of that for special events and gatherings and things like that," said City Manager Mike Carter. "It’s just gonna be a nice green and hard space that they can get together on. We’re really excited about that."

Sand Springs voters approved the plan as part of a multi-million-dollar bond package in 2022.

Carter says the plaza will be in a section of the city dedicated to the late real estate developer and philanthropist Montie Box, who was known by his nickname "Mr. Sand Springs."

The city will cooperate with the school district on the plaza, as the site already houses public school administrative offices.