New census data show Oklahoma grew in 2023

Public Radio Tulsa | By Graycen Wheeler
Published May 20, 2024 at 7:02 AM CDT
Oklahoma Department of Tourism

The U.S. Census Bureau released new annual population estimates on Thursday.

The latest numbers show Oklahoma is part of an upward trend for southern states. The state’s overall population grew by about 1% in 2023 while Oklahoma City held its position as 20th largest city in the country.

Oklahoma City netted more than 7,500 new residents — including both newborn babies and people who moved in last year. They pushed the city’s population over the 700,000-person threshold and made OKC the 14th-fastest-growing city in the country last year.

"Congrats to everyone in this community for building a desirable city that is drawing people from across the nation and world," Mayor David Holt wrote on social media. "And with our commitments to initiatives like MAPS 4 and our new arena, we know that this journey will only continue."

Tulsa only grew by about 150 people, despite the Tulsa Remote program that pays out-of-state residents to relocate there. But its suburbs are booming. Bixby’s population grew by 3%; Owasso by nearly 5%.

Of Oklahoma’s 15 largest cities, only Lawton’s population declined. It lost about 600 residents.

Data From U.S. Census Bureau
/
Vintage 2023 Population Estimates
The 15 largest cities in Oklahoma, ranked by percent population growth.
Local & Regional
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
