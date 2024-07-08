Tulsa won’t be significantly affected by Hurricane Beryl; eastern Oklahoma could see flooding

Flood watches are in effect in eastern Oklahoma due to Hurricane Beryl.

The Category 1 hurricane hit the Texas Gulf Coast Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to counties southeast of Tulsa through Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Meteorologist Karen Hatfield with the Tulsa National Weather Service says Tulsa will not be significantly affected.

“We do have a low chance that we could see some showers and thunderstorms later today and into tonight, but after that passes, we’re looking at dry weather into the weekend,” said Hatfield.

Temperatures may cool from the rain but will return to normal by the end of the week.