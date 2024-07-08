© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa won’t be significantly affected by Hurricane Beryl; eastern Oklahoma could see flooding

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jolie Abdo
Published July 8, 2024 at 2:21 PM CDT

Flood watches are in effect in eastern Oklahoma due to Hurricane Beryl.

The Category 1 hurricane hit the Texas Gulf Coast Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to counties southeast of Tulsa through Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Meteorologist Karen Hatfield with the Tulsa National Weather Service says Tulsa will not be significantly affected.

“We do have a low chance that we could see some showers and thunderstorms later today and into tonight, but after that passes, we’re looking at dry weather into the weekend,” said Hatfield.

Temperatures may cool from the rain but will return to normal by the end of the week.
Jolie Abdo
Jolie is an undergraduate student at American University in Washington, D.C., studying peace and conflict resolution in international affairs. She is deeply passionate about the role of local media in fostering community engagement and is excited to contribute to and learn from Public Radio Tulsa. She's part of the George Kaiser Community Foundation’s Summer Impact Internship program.
