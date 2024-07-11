© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma minimum wage campaign reports surpassing signature goal

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jolie Abdo
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:49 AM CDT
neonbrand
/
Wikimedia Commons

A campaign to raise the pay of Oklahoma’s lowest-paid workers is moving closer to the November ballot.

Organizers claim they have collected twice the necessary signatures for State Question 832, which proposes the first increase in the minimum wage in nearly fifteen years.

The initiative aims to gradually raise pay in response to increasing living costs.

Amber England, an organizer, acknowledges the campaign's success but criticizes lawmakers for complicating the initiative process.

“They’re making it increasingly difficult, and Oklahomans should be concerned about the legislature’s actions regarding the ballot measure process. It has become significantly more challenging.”

This year the legislature passed HB 1105, imposing new deadlines and mandatory costs that complicate launching ballot measures.

The minimum wage campaign must submit signatures from Oklahomans by Monday. A total of 92,000 signatures are needed for this ballot initiative.
Local & Regional
Jolie Abdo
Jolie is an undergraduate student at American University in Washington, D.C., studying peace and conflict resolution in international affairs. She is deeply passionate about the role of local media in fostering community engagement and is excited to contribute to and learn from Public Radio Tulsa. She's part of the George Kaiser Community Foundation’s Summer Impact Internship program.
See stories by Jolie Abdo