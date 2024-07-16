© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Large trove of Native American records now available to Tulsans

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jolie Abdo
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:13 AM CDT
Kelly Tidwell and Ellen Cummings pose at Osage Casino on Friday, July 12, 2024.
Jolie Abdo
/
KWGS News
Kelly Tidwell and Ellen Cummings pose at Osage Casino on Friday, July 12, 2024.

A vast collection of Native American historical records is now available through the Tulsa Public Library System.

A $19,000 donation from Verified News Network Oklahoma (VNN) funded the library’s purchase of over 350,000 records. Previously private photos, letters, and court documents from Tulsa’s allotment era are included.

Ellen Cummings, Chief Operating Officer of Tulsa City-County Library, said these records are significant for both local researchers and curious cardholders.

“Being able to offer this to our 600,000 users is an amazing opportunity for them to learn the story of the history that hasn’t always been told.”

At a check signing event held on Friday at Osage Casino, VNN noted that researchers nationwide reference the records located at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. Tulsans can now see them remotely.

The digital archives previously belonged to Gale Publishing, which only licensed to schools and universities. You can access the records through the library’s American Indian Resource Center.
Jolie Abdo
Jolie is an undergraduate student at American University in Washington, D.C., studying peace and conflict resolution in international affairs. She is deeply passionate about the role of local media in fostering community engagement and is excited to contribute to and learn from Public Radio Tulsa. She's part of the George Kaiser Community Foundation’s Summer Impact Internship program.
