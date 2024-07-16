Lily Gladstone visits Tulsa to promote new documentary

Actress Lily Gladstone, star of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, visited Tulsa to promote her new movie.

Gladstone produced and narrated Bring Them Home, a documentary about the Blackfeet Tribe’s efforts to reintroduce buffalo to their native Montana Reservation.

The film was screened at Circle Cinema, where Gladstone, who grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation, participated in a Q&A panel.

She said she was moved by the audience’s reactions to the short film, which included both laughter and tears.

“I was sitting in the back, just kind of, so touched by all of your response to what you were seeing on screen. Documentary is real life, but you well know, you’re creating a narrative, you’re following a story.”

Gladstone expressed her happiness about Native stories gaining more attention onscreen recently.

She recalled a conversation with her Killers of the Flower Moon co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, where they discussed the importance of Indigenous representation in documentary filmmaking.