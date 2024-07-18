© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Listen for LIVE Republican National Convention coverage from NPR Wednesday and Thursday evening from 8 - 10pm on KWGS 89.5 FM

Miami gets $6.3 million to prevent road closures during floods in Northeastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma Public Media Exchange (OPMX) | By Graycen Wheeler
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:16 PM CDT
kwgardner
/
Flickr

Those funds come through Oklahoma Emergency Management and will address flooding at five roadsites crucial for getting in and out of Miami. These improvements should prevent road closures, letting emergency responders reach the city more quickly during floods.

It’s the largest grant Miami has ever received, according to a press release from the city. The federal money will cover 90% of the cost for these projects, and the city is ponying up the other 10%.

Early this year, a federal judge ruled the Grand River Dam Authority’s management of the Pensacola Dam has contributed to the frequent flooding upstream in Miami. City officials say this grant doesn’t let the GRDA off the hook for addressing the floods.

“While still working to resolve the flooding issues with the Grand River Dam Authority, the City of Miami is also continuing our own efforts to create a more flood resistant and resilient Miami,” City Manager Tyler Cline said in a statement.

City leaders expect the road drainage improvements will take three years to complete.

Copyright 2024 KOSU

Local & Regional Flooding
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU.
