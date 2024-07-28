Slate Sourdough opens in downtown Tulsa

A new bakery downtown is offering Tulsans freshly baked bread.

Slate Sourdough at 11 Reconciliation Way is an extension of Sourdough Tulsa, a local movement promoting the benefits of sourdough bread.

Sourdough Tulsa has gained over four thousand Instagram followers through workshops, recipes, and a bread subscription service.

Co-founder Lawrence MacAlpine says Slate Sourdough will fill a gap in downtown Tulsa’s bread market.

“We’ve been on this journey for about four years, trying to educate people, get sourdough into different stores if we can. There just wasn't anything downtown specifically that was sourdough, so we were like, let’s open our own bakery.”

By the end of their opening day, they were sold out of almost all pastries.

The bakery is currently open on Fridays and Mondays, with plans to expand their hours as they grow.