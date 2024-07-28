© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slate Sourdough opens in downtown Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jolie Abdo
Published July 28, 2024 at 6:11 AM CDT
Breanna MacAlpine poses outside of Slate Sourdough.
Christina Zlotnick
/
Facebook
Breanna MacAlpine poses outside of Slate Sourdough.

A new bakery downtown is offering Tulsans freshly baked bread.

Slate Sourdough at 11 Reconciliation Way is an extension of Sourdough Tulsa, a local movement promoting the benefits of sourdough bread.

Sourdough Tulsa has gained over four thousand Instagram followers through workshops, recipes, and a bread subscription service.

Co-founder Lawrence MacAlpine says Slate Sourdough will fill a gap in downtown Tulsa’s bread market.

“We’ve been on this journey for about four years, trying to educate people, get sourdough into different stores if we can. There just wasn't anything downtown specifically that was sourdough, so we were like, let’s open our own bakery.”

By the end of their opening day, they were sold out of almost all pastries.

The bakery is currently open on Fridays and Mondays, with plans to expand their hours as they grow.
Local & Regional
Jolie Abdo
Jolie is an undergraduate student at American University in Washington, D.C., studying peace and conflict resolution in international affairs. She is deeply passionate about the role of local media in fostering community engagement and is excited to contribute to and learn from Public Radio Tulsa. She's part of the George Kaiser Community Foundation’s Summer Impact Internship program.
See stories by Jolie Abdo