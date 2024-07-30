Gathering Place is a “Great Place to Work”

A popular outdoor location in Tulsa is getting recognition for its workplace culture.

GGP Parks, the owner of Gathering Place and Guthrie Green, has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the California-based company of the same name.

Great Place to Work conducted and found that 83% of Gathering Place’s responding employees said they enjoyed working there.

“It was the first time we participated in this survey and it was pretty exciting to see,” said Julio Badin, executive director of Gathering Place

“Everybody believes in what we do here and that belief is centered on providing for our community, for Tulsa,” he said.

Badin said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Gathering Place focusing on their employee’s welfare.

Great Place to Work is owned by workplace management company UKG.