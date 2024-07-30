© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gathering Place is a “Great Place to Work”

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published July 30, 2024 at 8:20 PM CDT
Williams Lodge at Gathering Place.
Paul Sableman
/
Wikimedia Commons
Williams Lodge at Gathering Place.

A popular outdoor location in Tulsa is getting recognition for its workplace culture.

GGP Parks, the owner of Gathering Place and Guthrie Green, has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the California-based company of the same name.

Great Place to Work conducted and found that 83% of Gathering Place’s responding employees said they enjoyed working there.

“It was the first time we participated in this survey and it was pretty exciting to see,” said Julio Badin, executive director of Gathering Place

“Everybody believes in what we do here and that belief is centered on providing for our community, for Tulsa,” he said.

Badin said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Gathering Place focusing on their employee’s welfare.

Great Place to Work is owned by workplace management company UKG.
Tags
Local & Regional Parks and RecGathering PlaceOutdoor RecreationManagement and the WorkplaceEmployment
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams