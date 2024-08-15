© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor endorses Monroe Nichols

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published August 15, 2024 at 2:11 PM CDT
Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor
US House of Representatives Office of Dan Boren / Wikimedia Commons
Former Mayor Kathy Taylor

A candidate for mayor picked up an endorsement this week.

Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor endorsed State Rep. Monroe Nichols’ candidacy for her old job. . Taylor served as mayor from 2006 to 2009 with Nichols on her staff. She ran again and lost in 2013 with Nichols as her campaign manager.

Taylor also has experience working with current County Commissioner Karen Keith. Keith and Taylor both helped create a series of Tulsa-area economic developments and capital improvement projects called Vision 2025.

Despite her prior history with Keith, Taylor echoed national Democratic politics with her endorsement. Taylor said it’s time for the old guard to let the next generation govern.

“Karen and I, Karen’s a bit older than me. We both had our time to serve,” Taylor said. “It’s time, I believe, for the next generation to take leadership.”

Keith has endorsements from the Fraternal Order of Police and Tulsa firefighters. Nichols already received endorsements from former Oklahoma governors Brad Henry and David Walter. A third mayoral candidate, Brent VanNorman, was endorsed by former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.
