Tulsa veterans worry about homeless service members

Monday’s annual Veterans Day parade in Tulsa saw many residents flock downtown to honor service members almost one week after a presidential election.

This year, the parade also honored Oklahoma’s late U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News A portrait of the late Sen. James Inhofe is seen during a Veterans Day parade on Monday, November 11, 2024

KWGS spoke to veterans along the parade route about issues that can be addressed by lawmakers.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Tulsa's annual Veterans Day parade is seen on Tuesday, November 11, 2024

Ron Owens served in the Army. He said mental health and homelessness need attention.

“When you look at the homeless problem, there is a percentage of that population that are veterans,” Owens said. “I just think we need to look at that healthcare issue and come up with a solution.”

Samantha Voss served in the Army. She also said that veteran homelessness is a key issue.

“All the homeless vets, I really hope that really gets taken care of,” Voss said. “They’re the number one right now on my mind.”