Tulsa veterans worry about homeless service members

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST
Monday’s annual Veterans Day parade in Tulsa saw many residents flock downtown to honor service members almost one week after a presidential election.

This year, the parade also honored Oklahoma’s late U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe.

KWGS spoke to veterans along the parade route about issues that can be addressed by lawmakers.

Ron Owens served in the Army. He said mental health and homelessness need attention.

“When you look at the homeless problem, there is a percentage of that population that are veterans,” Owens said. “I just think we need to look at that healthcare issue and come up with a solution.”

Samantha Voss served in the Army. She also said that veteran homelessness is a key issue.

“All the homeless vets, I really hope that really gets taken care of,” Voss said. “They’re the number one right now on my mind.”

There is some good news. According to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, estimated homelessness among veterans has declined nearly 56% since 2010.

