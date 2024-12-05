© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In response to mandate pushback, Walters wants district superintendent jobs subject to elections

StateImpact Oklahoma | By Beth Wallis
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:10 PM CST
State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a mandate to require the Bible in classrooms at the May 2024 State Board of Education meeting.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a mandate to require the Bible in classrooms at the May 2024 State Board of Education meeting.

In the release, Walters said the proposal is in response to what he calls “rogue” administrators. Across the state, superintendents have defied several mandates the attorney general’s office says Walters has no legal authority to make, such as requiring Bibles in classrooms and showing a video of Walters praying for President-Elect Donald Trump.

The release alleged superintendent pushback is “due to the ongoing, entrenched influence of radical teacher union agendas.”

Walters cited pushback to his administration’s efforts to ban certain books in school libraries and a school fundraising event that went viral for students licking peanut butter from each other’s feet. He alleges, without specificity, the “cover-up” of sexual misconduct of teachers.

He also listed seeing “administrators… be arrested by public intoxication on school grounds,” presumably referencing a Bixby High School principal arrested in September at a school dance. Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller suspended the principal the next day.

“I will never back down to the unions and the woke mob that exerts undue influence over our schools, and I know Oklahoma parents won’t either,” Walters said in the release.

The release says the legislation will include dates for primary and general elections, eligibility requirements, filing rules and a process for determining salary compensation.

Bill filing for the spring legislative session began last month, and no superintendent election bill exists yet. Walters’ office did not immediately answer whether he’d secured a bill author to run the proposal.

Only three states allow districts the option of superintendent elections, and none require it statewide.

Tags
Local & Regional EducationOklahoma State Superintendent
Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis holds a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. Originally from Tulsa, she also graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree in music education and a master's degree in conducting performance. She was a band director at a public school for five years.
See stories by Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma is a collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma