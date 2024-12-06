Glow on the Green brings music, art and lights to Guthrie Green tonight

Glow on the Green is back for its thirteenth year tonight.

The event combines music, art, food and the glowing lights of the holiday season on Guthrie Green. Live music will be provided by local musicians Branjae, Tea Rush, Jacob Tovar and local DJ Superp.

Guthrie Green Program Manager Derek Combs said there have been two big changes over the years to Glow on the Green.

“I think one big focus was amping up our art market as it’s become the biggest market that we do throughout the year,” Combs said. “Then also adding lights, other lighting elements and just making sure that it’s a big spectacular moment once we flip all of those lights on for the community to see.”

The art market includes more than 40 vendors.

The event is not just for adults. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be out at Guthrie Green for kids to tell them their Christmas wishes and get a photo.

Glow on the Green runs from six until nine p.m. Friday. For more information go to guthriegreen.com.