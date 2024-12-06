© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Glow on the Green brings music, art and lights to Guthrie Green tonight

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published December 6, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST
A photo of Glow on the Green from above
Photo courtesy of Phil Clarkin photography
A photo of Glow on the Green from above

Glow on the Green is back for its thirteenth year tonight.

The event combines music, art, food and the glowing lights of the holiday season on Guthrie Green. Live music will be provided by local musicians Branjae, Tea Rush, Jacob Tovar and local DJ Superp.

Guthrie Green Program Manager Derek Combs said there have been two big changes over the years to Glow on the Green.

“I think one big focus was amping up our art market as it’s become the biggest market that we do throughout the year,” Combs said. “Then also adding lights, other lighting elements and just making sure that it’s a big spectacular moment once we flip all of those lights on for the community to see.”

The art market includes more than 40 vendors.

The event is not just for adults. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be out at Guthrie Green for kids to tell them their Christmas wishes and get a photo.

Glow on the Green runs from six until nine p.m. Friday. For more information go to guthriegreen.com.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
