Vasectomy clinic comes to Tulsa on a recurring basis

Couples making contraception decisions now have another option in Tulsa.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains held their vasectomy clinic Wednesday at the Tulsa Health Center, and starting in January will hold bi-monthly vasectomy clinics. This marks a change from the irregular scheduling of vasectomy services in the past.

President and CEO of Great Plains Planned Parenthood Emily Wales said the expansion is due to patient demand.

“We’ve prioritized vasectomy services especially in the last couple of years because we’ve heard from patients that reproductive care is really critical and, also, the world feels a little uncertain,” Wales said. “After the Dobbs decision, people want to take their family planning choices into their own hands.”

Vasectomies are one of the most reliable forms of contraception as they are 99 percent effective in preventing pregnancies. The one possible barrier to someone deciding on a vasectomy might be cost, but Wales said they aren’t as expensive as one might think.

“A lot of folks, I think, expect vasectomies to be more, because they are a permanent solution. The nice thing is that they are an outpatient procedure (and) they happen quickly so we can keep the cost down,” Wales said.

The cost of the procedure is between $750 and $1,000. Planned Parenthood offers a multitude of payment options including sliding scale fees, private insurance, Medicaid and Title X family planning grants.

The next vasectomy clinic is scheduled for Jan. 9.