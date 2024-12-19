© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vasectomy clinic comes to Tulsa on a recurring basis

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:41 AM CST
Planned Parenthood Great Plains in Tulsa offers a wide range of sexual and reproductive health care including birth control, annual exams, STI testing and treatment, gender-affirming care, and emergency contraception.
Photo Courtesy / Planned Parenthood Great Plains
Planned Parenthood Great Plains in Tulsa offers a wide range of sexual and reproductive health care including birth control, annual exams, STI testing and treatment, gender-affirming care, and emergency contraception.

Couples making contraception decisions now have another option in Tulsa.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains held their vasectomy clinic Wednesday at the Tulsa Health Center, and starting in January will hold bi-monthly vasectomy clinics. This marks a change from the irregular scheduling of vasectomy services in the past.

President and CEO of Great Plains Planned Parenthood Emily Wales said the expansion is due to patient demand.

“We’ve prioritized vasectomy services especially in the last couple of years because we’ve heard from patients that reproductive care is really critical and, also, the world feels a little uncertain,” Wales said. “After the Dobbs decision, people want to take their family planning choices into their own hands.”

Vasectomies are one of the most reliable forms of contraception as they are 99 percent effective in preventing pregnancies. The one possible barrier to someone deciding on a vasectomy might be cost, but Wales said they aren’t as expensive as one might think.

“A lot of folks, I think, expect vasectomies to be more, because they are a permanent solution. The nice thing is that they are an outpatient procedure (and) they happen quickly so we can keep the cost down,” Wales said.

The cost of the procedure is between $750 and $1,000. Planned Parenthood offers a multitude of payment options including sliding scale fees, private insurance, Medicaid and Title X family planning grants.

The next vasectomy clinic is scheduled for Jan. 9.
Local & Regional
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt