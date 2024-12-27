Ace Pickleball Club opens first Oklahoma location in Broken Arrow

The repeated thwacking noise of a paddle hitting a wiffle ball emanates at a new club in Broken Arrow.

The Ace Pickleball club opened earlier this month. The indoor club brings players of all ages to the sport that is a cross between tennis and ping pong.

Owner Brannon Maronek said he hopes the club becomes a so-called “third spot” for its members.

“If you’re not at home or at work or wherever you spend most of your time, this is the place where people would want to be, want to hang out. This is your place when you have some free time. This is it,” Maronek said.

The club has 18 courts with sections for beginner, intermediate and advanced players.

Becky Brock is an experienced pickleball player. She patiently awaited the club’s opening, driving by it over the last few months. Now she’s living her best leisure life.

“(It’s a) great stress reliever, exercise (and) meet new people. I mean, it’s the dream. It’s a great third spot,” Brock said.

Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport over the past three years, according to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association. There are more than 20 Ace Pickleball club franchises throughout the U.S.

The club in Broken Arrow is the first to open in Oklahoma.