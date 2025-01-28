© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NY Attorney General Letitia James plans to file a lawsuit to block the Trump administration’s funding freeze

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:23 AM CST
Surrounded by people involved with the fight against the opioid epidemic, New York Attorney General Letitia James, center, speaks about a settlement with regard to the opioid crisis at a news conference in New York, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Surrounded by people involved with the fight against the opioid epidemic, New York Attorney General Letitia James, center, speaks about a settlement with regard to the opioid crisis at a news conference in New York, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

James, a Democrat, will ask a Manhattan federal court to issue a temporary retraining order halting the Republican administration’s action, which is set to halt federal grants and funding streams.

“My office will be taking imminent legal action against this administration’s unconstitutional pause on federal funding,” James said in a social media post. “We won’t sit idly by while this administration harms our families.”

On Monday, she knocked the freeze as “reckless and dangerous” and a threat to families that rely on those funds.

James has been a fierce critic of Trump and his policies. She sued his first administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues. She also fought Trump on his plans to include a question about immigration status on the Census, winning in the U.S. Supreme Court.

She also sued him over his practices as a businessman, winning a civil fraud judgment against him, his company and top executives last year that has soared to more than $500 million with interest. Trump is appealing.
Tags
Local & Regional President Donald Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press