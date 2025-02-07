Oklahoma senator pulls school-based medical services bill after backlash

After heat from educators, parents and advocates, a bill regarding school-based medical services in schools is being pulled.

Senate Bill 1017 by Elgin Republican Dusty Deevers would have disallowed medical services like occupational therapy and speech therapy from being written into students’ Individualized Education Programs, which are federally backed documents that prescribe goals and methods of attainment for students with disabilities.

It also would have pulled Medicaid coverage of those kinds of therapies, as well as serviceslike eye and health exams.

Opponents say the bill conflicted with federal laws like the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Every Student Succeeds Act, and would have forced some parents to pay out-of-pocket for services. A petition to reject the bill has gathered more than 3,000 signatures in three days.

Deevers issued a news release Wednesday afternoon announcing he was canning the bill.

“It has become evident that the language of SB1017 needed to more precisely reflect my intent — protecting the necessary services for our special needs students while ensuring that parental rights remain intact,” Deevers said. “I regret any confusion or concern this has caused and sincerely apologize for the turmoil it has created.”

He said the intent of the bill was to prevent Oklahoma from providing reproductive and gender-affirming care, such as in California, where students can access birth control without parental consent.

Deevers said he still wants an audit of school-based Medicaid funds, and has “secured a commitment” from OSDE to “take a closer look” at its audits.