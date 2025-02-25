Superintendent suing Ryan Walters runs for his post

The local superintendent suing Ryan Walters for defamation is now running for the state superintendent’s post.

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller has announced his candidacy for the state’s top education job through his campaign website.

“Rob Miller is a Marine, an educator, and a proven leader who puts kids first,” the website reads. “While others point fingers and play politics, Rob rolls up his sleeves and gets the job done — improving schools, empowering teachers, and helping students succeed.”

Miller is suing Walters after the state superintendent called him a “liar,” an “embarrassment” and a “clown” at a July 2024 press conference. Walters’ remarks were in regard to questions about federal money meant to serve impoverished students.

Most recently, Judge Daman Cantrell denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the case, pointing to Walters’ claims that Miller’s district had “all kinds of financial problems” as being of special note.

It is unclear if Walters — whose tenure at the helm of the Department of Education has been characterized by flagrant conservative rhetoric – will run for state superintendent again.

KWGS has reached out to the State Department of Education for comment on Miller’s run for office.