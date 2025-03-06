Ryan Walters to speak at Glenpool event hosted by group seeking Christian government

State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks tonight in Glenpool for a group that believes they are “anointed” by God to run government.

The City Elders describe themselves as a group with “the mission of governing the gates of every city in America to establish the Kingdom of God with strength, honor, and courage.”

Protesters are expected to gather opposing Walters and the group. The demonstration was organized by Defense of Democracy, a nonprofit dedicated to educating “the public on the importance of the public school and library systems in a functioning democracy.”

Oklahoma State Director Erica Watkins said Defense of Democracy got involved because they’re disturbed by Walters’ desire to thin the wall between church and state.

“I do not think that the state superintendent of public education should be speaking at an event of people that are literally saying that they want to bring religion to every branch of government, including public schools,” Watkins said.

Watkins said she coordinated with Glenpool police and an area has been designated for protest.

The City Elders didn’t respond to a request for comment. Their event is scheduled for 6:30 tonight at the Glenpool Conference Center.