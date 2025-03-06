© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ryan Walters to speak at Glenpool event hosted by group seeking Christian government

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published March 6, 2025 at 12:34 PM CST
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters speaks to the media in Tulsa in July 2023.
Dylan Goforth
/
The Frontier
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters speaks to the media in Tulsa in July 2023.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks tonight in Glenpool for a group that believes they are “anointed” by God to run government.

The City Elders describe themselves as a group with “the mission of governing the gates of every city in America to establish the Kingdom of God with strength, honor, and courage.”

Protesters are expected to gather opposing Walters and the group. The demonstration was organized by Defense of Democracy, a nonprofit dedicated to educating “the public on the importance of the public school and library systems in a functioning democracy.”

Oklahoma State Director Erica Watkins said Defense of Democracy got involved because they’re disturbed by Walters’ desire to thin the wall between church and state.

“I do not think that the state superintendent of public education should be speaking at an event of people that are literally saying that they want to bring religion to every branch of government, including public schools,” Watkins said.

Watkins said she coordinated with Glenpool police and an area has been designated for protest.

The City Elders didn’t respond to a request for comment. Their event is scheduled for 6:30 tonight at the Glenpool Conference Center.
Tags
Local & Regional Ryan WaltersEducation
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt