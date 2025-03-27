Gov. Stitt names Tulsan to Oklahoma State University’s governing board

Gov. Kevin Stitt named a new appointment Wednesday to the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents, the governing board that oversees five colleges and universities, including Oklahoma State University.

Tracy Poole, of Tulsa, would replace Regent Trudy Milner, who was appointed by former Gov. Mary Fallin. Milner’s term was set to expire April 4, but she resigned effective Feb. 6, an OSU spokesperson said. Her resignation came one day after the regents announced the resignation of former OSU president Kayse Shrum.

If Poole’s appointment is confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Stitt will have appointed, or re-appointed, every current member of the governing board. Milner was the only regent remaining appointed by another governor.

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Stitt to serve on the OSU A&M Board of Regents,” Poole said in a statement. “Oklahoma State University played a crucial role in shaping my career, and I look forward to giving back and contributing to its continued success by helping foster innovation, entrepreneurship and academic excellence.”

Poole is the founder and managing partner of FortySix Venture Capital, a Tulsa-based early-stage investment firm, and previously practiced law at McAfee & Taft.

He is also an “experienced energy professional” who founded an upstream oil and gas producer and served as general counsel to a Chicago-based energy hedge fund, according to a press release.

A graduate of OSU, Poole serves as an advisory board member for the Riata Center for Entrepreneurship and the Spears College of Business School of Entrepreneurship at the university.

“Tracy’s business expertise and passion for entrepreneurship are going to make him a great addition to the Regents,” Stitt said in a statement. “As a first-generation college graduate, a successful venture capitalist, and active member of the Oklahoma State community, he understands how higher ed changes lives. He will serve our students and our institutions well.”

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, will carry Poole’s nomination in the Oklahoma Senate. The full chamber must confirm his nomination.

