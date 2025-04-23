Tulsa Catholic community mourns Pope Francis

Catholic leaders and community members in Tulsa mourned Pope Francis with a commemorative mass Monday evening.

Francis died early Monday , the day after Easter Sunday, in Rome at the age of 88 following complications from a stroke .

Tulsa Bishop David Konderla praised the late Francis in a statement.

“Pope Francis dedicated his life to inviting all to see and know Jesus Christ,” he said. “His heroic service, well past the age most people retire and begin to rest, is a testament to his burning desire to make Jesus known, especially to those on the margins.”

Rev. Elkin Gonzalez led Monday’s mass and was a student in Rome when Francis was elected Pope in 2013.

Gonzalez highlighted Francis’ mission to help the world’s poor and vulnerable.

“To remind everybody about those who have been forgotten, those who have been marginalized, those who people don’t think about,” Gonzalez said.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Parishioners gather at Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa during a memorial mass for Pope Francis on April 22, 2025.

Some parishioners shared their thoughts on Francis’ papacy before the service began.

“He’s been a good leader for us these past 12 years and it is sad to see him go,” said Catie Conro.

“[I’ve] been going to Catholic school my whole life. They say his name every time they do the mass here,” said 17-year-old Danny Nguyen.

“It’s going be a little shock to… to not hear his name.”

Nine days of mourning amongst Catholics worldwide has begun as the church’s senior leadership convenes in Rome to elect Francis’ successor.

