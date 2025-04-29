House sends bill curtailing virtual school day use to Oklahoma governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state House on Tuesday sent a bill that would limit most public schools to two virtual days a year to the governor’s desk despite bipartisan opposition.

Beginning in the 2026-27 school year, Senate Bill 758 limits brick-and-mortar schools to 12 hours of virtual instruction as long as the state superintendent approves an online instruction plan or if there’s a governor-issued state of emergency affecting the district.

State Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, the bill’s author, said nothing in the measure eliminates the option for a four-day school week. More than two virtual days just couldn’t count toward instruction time. Moore said his bill ensures that districts not specifically approved for a four-day school week are not taking every Friday off by scheduling a virtual day, resulting in 37 fewer days of instruction.

“I think that I’m with you on this idea that we don’t want to be losing class time, but I’m not sure why virtual days are equating to not having instruction,” said Rep. Michelle McCane, D-Tulsa, a former educator. “Is that how it’s being applied? Because every virtual day I’ve ever been involved in really still required a lot of instruction and support on my part as a teacher.”

Moore said it should work that way, but it isn’t in a lot of districts. Schools are sending packets home with no teacher available online. His children had two virtual days last year where they had no instructional material. He said there are also young children that might not have parents at home who are able to help them complete their assignments.

“Who’s going to help that kid?” he asked.

He said he’s received hundreds of emails about the bill.

Moore said the state wants to improve its poor academic ranking, and more face-to-face instruction will help.

McCane said virtual school days should have structure and not be a packet sent home. But she said virtual school days should be an option in the event of bad weather or excessive teacher absences. Districts would lose the flexibility to utilize that option moving forward.

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, said her grandson had a virtual day two weeks ago and completed his work in 45 minutes. This bill fixes that issue.

The measure passed the state House by a 53-32 vote.