City councilors talk housing standards at east Tulsa community event

Two Tulsa city councilors are focused on housing issues — albeit very different housing issues.

Lori Decter Wright represents District 7 in southeast Tulsa, an area that includes Woodland Hills Mall. Decter Wright wants housing safety code standards to remain high, even with the city’s goal to build more affordable housing.

“We now have proactive multifamily inspections by our code enforcement officials,” Decter Wright said. “We are regrouping now to dig in and make sure that, whether you pay $500 a month or $5,000 a month for your housing, it is safe, clean, and healthy — and that it is not blighting the neighborhood.”

Decter Wright highlighted recent work to address unsafe living conditions, particularly at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments. The complex on East 60th Place was shut down in 2021 due to safety concerns.

Christian Bengel, who represents the easternmost portion of District 6, said he wants to improve code enforcement, as well.

“People that are parking on their lawns: biggest pet peeve. I cannot stand that,” Bengel said. “I don’t know why people do it. We have public streets that you can park on.”

Parking on your own grass is a code violation in the city of Tulsa, which is an offense that could carry a fine.

The two councilors made their remarks at one of five community conversation events aimed at connecting people with city government.

The next community conversation takes place Monday, May 5 at Tulsa Dream Center’s west campus.