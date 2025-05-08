© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Tulsa airport moves closer to offering international flights

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published May 8, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT
The final steel beam, adorned with an American flag and a small evergreen tree, gets placed at the top of Tulsa's new international customs facility on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Zach Boblitt / KWGS
The final steel beam, adorned with an American flag and a small evergreen tree, gets placed at the top of Tulsa's new international customs facility on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Tulsa International Airport is one step closer to having nonstop, foreign-bound commercial flights.

"Bringing the world to Tulsa," was the message written by Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust CEO Alexis Higgins on the final beam placed atop the city's new international customs facility.

The goal for the airport is to get international commercial service to Tulsa. The expectation is once the customs facility is finished, the international carriers will come.

“We’ll be able to attract an airline that provides inbound service from Cancún, Cabo and several Caribbean destinations,” Higgins said.

The total cost for the facility is $41 million. The project is being paid for by airport revenue and a Federal Aviation Administration grant.

Higgins said she expects the interior of the facility to be completed by the end of the year with operations starting next spring.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS.
