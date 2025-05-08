Tulsa airport moves closer to offering international flights

Tulsa International Airport is one step closer to having nonstop, foreign-bound commercial flights.

"Bringing the world to Tulsa," was the message written by Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust CEO Alexis Higgins on the final beam placed atop the city's new international customs facility.

The goal for the airport is to get international commercial service to Tulsa. The expectation is once the customs facility is finished, the international carriers will come.

“We’ll be able to attract an airline that provides inbound service from Cancún, Cabo and several Caribbean destinations,” Higgins said.

The total cost for the facility is $41 million. The project is being paid for by airport revenue and a Federal Aviation Administration grant.

Higgins said she expects the interior of the facility to be completed by the end of the year with operations starting next spring.