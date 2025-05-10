UKB paves way for economic development with tribal gaming compact

The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma has taken a major step toward a better economic future by signing a gambling compact agreement with the state.

UKB Chief Jeff Wacoche signed the Model Tribal Gaming Compact on April 29, allowing the UKB to pursue casino operations on trust land once federal approval is finalized.

“This agreement reflects years of determination and is a significant turning point for the Keetoowah people,” Wacoche said in a press release. “Gaming is not just about business – it's about restoring self-determination, creating jobs, and building prosperity for our Tribal Members.”

The signing follows several pivotal developments that have strengthened the UKB’s legal standing and regulatory authority.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of the Interior issued an M-Opinion confirming the UKB and the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) share concurrent jurisdiction over the historic Cherokee reservation.

Last month the National Indian Gaming Commission approved the UKB’s updated 2025 gaming code. This restores the tribe’s ability to regulate gaming on its trust lands.

Tori Holland, UKB delegate to Congress, described the significance of these milestones.

“Now that we have the M-Opinion, we are supposed to get the land taken into trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs,” Holland said. “There is no set timeline on when that can happen, but since that is in play, we are now working on making sure that we have everything ready to go when the time comes for us to open up a gaming operation.”

The compact allows for class III gaming under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and will go into effect upon approval by the U.S. interior secretary and publication in the federal register.

Class III gaming includes traditional casino games like blackjack, roulette and slot machines. Though no gaming facilities are yet open, planning is underway.

Holland emphasized the project could have wide-reaching benefits.

“Once we get the land taken into trust, that means that the United States has found that this is our reservation too, and with that comes even more economic possibilities,” Holland said. “As a sovereign nation with authority over our own land, that opens up several more economic journeys, rather than just a casino.”

She noted that UKB’s previous casino was a critical source of funding before it was forced to close in 2013.

“Our casino provided the majority of our funding, and when that was taken away from us, we had to really cut back on our workforce and heavily rely on federal grants,” Holland said.

The UKB has faced historic challenges, including legal disputes with the much larger CNO over jurisdiction and land status.

“It’s very much a David and Goliath situation,” Holland said.

Legal disputes are expected to continue, as Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called the DOI opinion “an affront to Cherokee Nation’s sovereignty, treaty rights, and established legal precedent.”