© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Critical' infrastructure bill still awaits Gov. Stitt's signature

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:59 AM CDT
Sand Springs Alderman Mike Burdge discusses state legislation during CTAG's meeting Friday
Zach Boblitt
/
KWGS News
Sand Springs Alderman Mike Burdge discusses state legislation during CTAG's meeting Friday

The Coalition of Tulsa Area Governments (CTAG) met last week to discuss state legislation that could impact municipalities across Green Country, including a major infrastructure funding bill awaiting action from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“There are 21 bills sitting on his desk at this time, including House Bill 2758, which is the roads and bridges funding bill,” said Alex Adkins, a CTAG consultant.

HB 2758 would allocate $75 million for county roads and bridges statewide. The Association of County Commissioners has called the bill “critical,” and local leaders say the investment is overdue.

“You have to drive the roads in Oklahoma, go across the bridges — you realize that kind of infrastructure is more than just a little bit important,” said Sand Springs Alderman Mike Burdge. “Everything we can do to get caught back up on that is a good thing.”

The funding would come from Oklahoma’s gross production tax on natural gas. The state currently ranks 41st in road quality, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Stitt has until June 14 to sign the bill, or it will be subject to a pocket veto. The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Tags
Local & Regional infrastructureGovernor Stitt
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
See stories by Zach Boblitt