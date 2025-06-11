'Critical' infrastructure bill still awaits Gov. Stitt's signature

The Coalition of Tulsa Area Governments (CTAG) met last week to discuss state legislation that could impact municipalities across Green Country, including a major infrastructure funding bill awaiting action from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“There are 21 bills sitting on his desk at this time, including House Bill 2758, which is the roads and bridges funding bill,” said Alex Adkins, a CTAG consultant.

HB 2758 would allocate $75 million for county roads and bridges statewide. The Association of County Commissioners has called the bill “critical,” and local leaders say the investment is overdue.

“You have to drive the roads in Oklahoma, go across the bridges — you realize that kind of infrastructure is more than just a little bit important,” said Sand Springs Alderman Mike Burdge. “Everything we can do to get caught back up on that is a good thing.”

The funding would come from Oklahoma’s gross production tax on natural gas. The state currently ranks 41st in road quality, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Stitt has until June 14 to sign the bill, or it will be subject to a pocket veto. The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.