Solar farm company files legal challenge against Wagoner County Commissioners

In an effort to continue with its planned Persica project , NextEra Energy Resources filed a lawsuit in Wagoner County District Court on June 26.

The legal challenge is the latest in the company's lengthy pursuit of the project, which would span about 4,650 acres of agricultural land. About 25 property owners have signed agreements with NextEra.

The vote to deny the company's conditional use permit was delivered after months of commissioner meetings with residents concerned about land use, environmental risks and the company's transparency about its plans.

At the time of the vote, the company said it was disappointed with the decision but would continue working with officials to develop Persica.

The filing states the commissioners allowed residents to make claims about the project without evidence, and the denial vote was improperly given.

"We believe strongly in this project's value to the community and have followed all requirements throughout the development process," NextEra spokesperson Marshall Hastings said in an email to StateImpact.