© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Solar farm company files legal challenge against Wagoner County Commissioners

StateImpact Oklahoma | By Chloe Bennett-Steele
Published July 8, 2025 at 5:20 PM CDT
Projects planned for Mayes County could add more than 300 megawatts to the state's solar capacity.
Pexels/Pixabay
Projects planned for Mayes County could add more than 300 megawatts to the state's solar capacity.

In an effort to continue with its planned Persica project, NextEra Energy Resources filed a lawsuit in Wagoner County District Court on June 26.

The legal challenge is the latest in the company's lengthy pursuit of the project, which would span about 4,650 acres of agricultural land. About 25 property owners have signed agreements with NextEra.

The vote to deny the company's conditional use permit was delivered after months of commissioner meetings with residents concerned about land use, environmental risks and the company's transparency about its plans.

At the time of the vote, the company said it was disappointed with the decision but would continue working with officials to develop Persica.

The filing states the commissioners allowed residents to make claims about the project without evidence, and the denial vote was improperly given.

"We believe strongly in this project's value to the community and have followed all requirements throughout the development process," NextEra spokesperson Marshall Hastings said in an email to StateImpact.

The county is expected to respond to the lawsuit within the next couple of weeks, according to the Wagoner County American Tribune.
Tags
Local & Regional energyEnergy IndustryLawSolar Power
Chloe Bennett-Steele
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma is a collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma