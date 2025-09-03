© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters' PragerU-backed 'woke' teacher test impossible to fail

StateImpact Oklahoma | By Beth Wallis
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:37 PM CDT
A screenshot of the message test-takers receive when a question is answered incorrectly.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
A screenshot of the message test-takers receive when a question is answered incorrectly.

First reported by Quorum Call's Shawn Ashley, the 34-question test is available on the state department's website.

StateImpact took the test and confirmed it is impossible to fail. If test-takers respond incorrectly, they're prompted to try again until they land on the correct answer.

The test includes several questions on biological sex and transgender rights, as well as others on civics and U.S. history.

Sample questions from the "America First" test.
1 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.20.21 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
2 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.21.15 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
3 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.25.10 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
4 of 4  — Screenshot 2025-09-02 at 2.25.35 PM.png
Sample questions from the "America First" test.
/

At the end, test-takers are presented with a certificate affirming the "demonstrated understanding of foundational civic knowledge and commitment to traditional American values, in alignment with the educational principles upheld by the State of Oklahoma."

Walters announced the test over the summer, saying the department will withhold teaching certificates from those who do not pass. The goal, he said, is to weed out teachers from so-called "woke" New York and California.

Asked if a test that's impossible to fail is effective at achieving this goal, Walters' office did not respond.
Local & Regional Education
Beth Wallis
Beth Wallis holds a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. Originally from Tulsa, she also graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree in music education and a master's degree in conducting performance. She was a band director at a public school for five years.
