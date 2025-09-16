Oklahoma Supreme Court temporarily blocks implementation of controversial social studies standards

The pause means Oklahoma schools can continue using materials that comply with the 2019 social studies standards while the court considers a challenge to the new ones.

The new standards, championed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, expand material from The Bible and teachings on other Judeo-Christian Concepts.

A group of 33 Oklahoma parents, teachers and faith leaders filed a challenge with the Oklahoma Supreme Court in July, challenging the new standards, saying they violate First Amendment protections for separation of church and state. The plaintiffs requested a temporary block on the new standards until the court reached a ruling.

Last month, the court rejected that request without providing further explanation.

Now, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has issued an order to pause implementation of the standards, vacating their previous order.

Under the temporary pause, the State Department of Education can't spend any money to implement or enforce the new standards while the court considers their validity.

Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice is representing the plaintiffs, alongside Americans United for Separation of Church and State. Leaders from both organizations celebrated the block in a joint statement.

"Blocking these standards means Oklahoma students can learn history and civics in a way that respects every family's beliefs while inspiring them to think critically, ask questions, and engage as informed members of our democracy," Oklahoma Appleseed legal director Brent Rowland said. "This ruling moves us toward the open, rigorous, and inclusive public education our students deserve."

Five justices — James Winchester, James Edmondson, Douglas Combs, Noma Gurich and Richard Darby — concur with the new order. Dana Kuehn and Travis Jett recused themselves. John Kane and Dustin Rowe dissented, both suggesting the matter should be sent to a lower court for trial before the Supreme Court considers it.

Although the order does not offer an explanation for their turnaround on the pause, Kane's dissenting opinion implies it has to do with "questions regarding whether a public body has violated the Open Meeting Act." He suggests a trial court is the appropriate venue for that matter, and flip flopping on the pause will disrupt education.

"To issue an injunction at this point—months after the alleged Open Meeting Act violation and after the 2025-2026 academic [year] has commenced-would be contrary to our legal precedent and disruptive to school curriculum statewide," Kane wrote.