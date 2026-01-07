In Kiefer, residents surprised, indifferent about Epstein files

The latest batch of files concerning the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein include a reported tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation linked to the small town of Kiefer, Okla.

The FBI released thousands of pages of new documents on Dec. 23 related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison while under investigation for sex trafficking.

A redacted three-page report describes a call from an unidentified man on Oct. 27, 2020 to the bureau's Nation Threat Operations Center alleging he had information possibly connected to Epstein.

The report states the caller alleged a woman he knew, whose name is also redacted, told him Trump and Epstein raped her. The report then states the woman was found dead on Jan. 10, 2000 in Kiefer and that there were conflicting conclusions between the police and coroner as to whether it was a suicide.

Some residents expressed shock at the news.

"I was surprised," said Kevin French. "It's just such a tiny train stop of a place. I didn't expect it to ever be mentioned in something as important as that."

"Never in a million years would I figure the little town of Kiefer make national news," said Steven Thomas, who grew up in Kiefer and now lives in Tulsa County.

Many others KWGS approached in Kiefer said they weren't aware of the news or didn't have enough information to react. Some declined to comment altogether or did not seem to care.

"I don't really give two s**ts," one resident said.

Of the residents KWGS tried to speak to who did hear the news, many said they only read about it on social media, such as Facebook.

KWGS reached out to Kiefer's town management for comment, but did not receive a response.

1 of 6 — 20251229_141520.jpg The Kiefer, Okla. municipal building, which houses city hall. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 2 of 6 — 20251231_141952.jpg A street in Kiefer, Okla. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 3 of 6 — 20251231_142600.jpg Ben Abrams / KWGS News 4 of 6 — 20251231_141700.jpg The building housing Kiefer's police force along Indiana Avenue. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 5 of 6 — 20251231_143802_IMAGE_NEW.jpg Kiefer High School Ben Abrams / KWGS News 6 of 6 — 20251231_141841___NEW_IMAGE_NEW.jpg Ben Abrams / KWGS News

The Tulsa World reported a 19-year-old woman had been listed as having died by suicide via gunshot on Jan. 10, 2000 in Kiefer via an archive of death certificate data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A person who said she's related to the woman made a post via Facebook in late December stating there have been numerous "lies" circulating online stemming from the files. KWGS has reached out her, but is withholding her name due to privacy concerns.

President Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement or knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Kiefer, located in Creek County just west of Glenpool, had a population of 2,187 people according to the 2020 Census.

—

If you or a loved one are in crisis, help is available 24/7 by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For LGBTQIA+ youth, resources are available at The Trevor Project.

Victims of sexual assault can call the 24/7 RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE. More resources are available on RAINN's website.