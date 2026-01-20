Poll reveals overwhelming support for the right to sue insurance companies

How much do Oklahomans dislike insurance companies?

Think toe fungus. Think root canal, head lice, colonoscopies and Brussels sprouts.

On Monday, as proposed insurance law makes its way toward the legislative session scheduled to begin February 2, the Oklahoma State Medical Association released a poll conducted by Moore-based pollster Cole, Hargrave, Snodgrass and Associates, offering insight into Oklahomans’ attitudes toward insurance companies at the start of an election year.

Insurance companies came under fire in May with criticism of explanations behind skyrocketing homeowners rates. Those criticisms were echoed in August by Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who chastised Oklahoma Insurance Department Commissioner Glen Mulready for failing to take action. Scrutiny of the insurance industry hit a fever pitch in December as news broke of hundreds of bad-faith lawsuits against Oklahoma’s largest writer of homeowners insurance, State Farm.

Oklahomans have taken notice.

In the CHS poll, 88% of the poll’s respondents voiced support for legislation that would allow consumers to sue insurance companies. Eight percent opposed such legislation.

Conducted this month and based on phone interviews with 500 Oklahomans, the CHS poll had a 4.3% margin of error.

On Dec. 10, Mulready proposed legislation, later championed by Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Jenks, that critics have said would make it harder for consumers to sue insurance companies. By way of contrast, the CHS poll recorded overwhelming support for the right of policyholders to hold insurance companies accountable.

The trend was consistent across numerous questions.

Ninety-four percent of the poll’s respondents strongly agreed or somewhat agreed that consumers should have the right to hold insurance companies accountable when they deny legitimate claims. Four percent either strongly or somewhat disagreed.

Specific to health insurance, 93% of respondents agreed that new health insurance laws should hold insurance companies accountable when patients are harmed because of delayed or denied care. Six percent disagreed.

Pat Hall, who for 23 years has served as a consultant to the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which paid for the CHS poll, said the results were remarkable for the sheer lopsidedness of the opinion.

“The numbers you see in the poll are just unheard of,” Hall said.

Hall noted that the results suggested a pervasive sentiment of outrage directed not at local insurance agents, but at decisions made in distant corporate boardrooms.

“What the poll shows is a continuation of anger and a desire for reform of the insurance industry in Oklahoma,” Hall said.

The CHS poll has been conducted annually for four years.

A variety of questions offered targeted insight into outrage over high premium rates and distrust of insurance company business practices.

Eighty-one percent of respondents either strongly or somewhat agreed that insurers such as State Farm are taking advantage of Oklahoma homeowners. Twelve percent disagreed.

By a 57% to 24% margin, respondents said that the Oklahoma insurance commissioner was not protecting Oklahoma residents from unfair property insurance rates. Nineteen percent were undecided on the question.

Eighty-three percent of respondents agreed that insurance companies routinely deny legitimate claims, with 65% agreeing strongly. Fourteen percent disagreed.

CHS and Associates President Pat McFerron said the poll results were remarkable.

“Seldom if ever do I see 90% of Republicans and Democrats agreeing on anything,” McFerron said.

Issues such as the doctor-patient relationship and the right to sue insurance companies hit a unique spot in the Oklahoma electorate, McFerron said.

“Almost every issue takes on a partisan lens over the last 6-10 years,” McFerron said. “These issues do not. The disdain for the insurance companies and the distrust crosses ideological and partisan divides.”