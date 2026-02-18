Mustang Public Schools suspends students for ICE walkout, denies allegations of staff involvement

A spokesperson for Mustang said in a statement students were told to remain in class, but some did not comply and participated in a Feb. 5 walkout. The district assigned those students in-school suspensions for the unexcused absences. It said no student was disciplined for the content of their speech or viewpoint.

"Student safety remains our highest priority, and our decisions were made with that responsibility in mind," the statement said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt congratulated the district in a social media post for enforcing discipline.

"Young Oklahomans: free speech is sacred, but truancy robs your future," Stitt wrote. "Stay in school, build skills and make your voice heard responsibly."

As student-led protests against ICE pop up across Oklahoma, districts are facing pressure from lawmakers to enforce discipline.

A group of lawmakers condemned the walkouts last week in an open letter and called for investigations into staff who may have been involved. The letter originally listed Mustang, but a revised version left out the names of districts.

"Mustang Public Schools is aware of recent statements issued by Oklahoma lawmakers regarding student walkouts that have occurred across the state," the statement said.

"We are grateful to Senator Paul Rosino, State Superintendent Lindel Fields and Oklahoma Secretary of Education Dan Hamlin for reaching out to learn the facts surrounding the student walkout at Mustang High School and allowing us, as the local school district, to respond to this situation based on verified information and established policy."

Mustang said it found no evidence of staff involvement, and it welcomes "continued collaboration" with state leaders.

