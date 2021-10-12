© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Collective connection drives Lukas Nelson's new album 'A Few Stars Apart'

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published October 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT
Lukas Nelson
Lukas Nelson

Life in 2020 was a big adjustment, no matter who you are or where you were. It might have meant working from home, missing friends and family. For Lukas Nelson, it meant not being on the road for the first time in his life.

Lukas is the son of Willie Nelson – he's basically always been on tour. But suddenly, last year, he was home. And while the pandemic has been immeasurably difficult, there were also some silver linings, like getting to spend more time with family. That feeling of togetherness and connection, even in a time of isolation, gave rise to his latest album, A Few Stars Apart.

Today, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real perform a mini-concert of songs from that new album, recorded live for World Cafe. Their set begins with "Perennial Bloom (Back To You)."

Copyright 2021 XPN

Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.